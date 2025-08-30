Qatar Participates In FAI Outdoor World Cup 2025 In Netherlands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Amsterdam: The Qatar Skydive Team of the Qatar Air Sports Committee of the Joint Special Forces, is participating in the FAI Outdoor World Cup 2025, currently underway in the Netherlands and continuing until September 3, with the participation of nine national teams.

The Qatari team is competing in the championship with its 8-way formation team, recognized as one of the top global teams in the sport.

The team holds the world record for the largest nighttime parachute formation and boasts a distinguished history of delivering impressive aerial formations and performances.

The team has completed its preparations and is expected to achieve outstanding results during the championship.

Representing the Qatari team in this championship are Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi, Salem Rashid Al Sunaid, Khalifa Saleh Al Ali, Ghanem Al Kubaisi, Bilal Al Hajjaji, Abdullah Abad Salem, Saad Al Ali, Mohammed Shams, and Saleh Al Muhannadi.

The Qatari participation is anticipated to be strong and distinctive, especially given the significant attention air sports receive to consistently reflect Qatar's high standards.

Since 2008, Qatari air sports have achieved remarkable success through multiple participations in continental and global championships, earning numerous titles and accomplishments.

This success is attributed to the generous support and continuous attention from the wise leadership, which has ensured the provision of all necessary resources to elevate the level of national teams and represent Qatar in the best possible way on the international stage.

The State of Qatar places great importance, both officially and popularly, on parachuting sports, which have become a prominent feature in national and public celebrations, especially during the National Day celebrated annually on December 18.