Man Dies In Train Accident At Swiss Wrestling Festival
-
Deutsch
de
ESAF-OK-Präsident“tief betroffen” wegen tödlichem Unfall
Original
Read more: ESAF-OK-Präsident“tief betroffen” wegen tödlichem Unfal
Русский
ru
Поезд насмерть сбил человека во время фестиваля ESAF
Read more: Поезд насмерть сбил человека во время фестиваля ESA
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The 33-year-old was on the railway tracks for unknown reasons, collided with a train and was fatally injured, the Glarus cantonal police confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning.
The accident site is located near the official campsite. Access to the railway tracks is surrounded by fences around two metres high, the statement added. The public prosecutor's office and the Glarus cantonal police are investigating why the man left the official footpath and was able to get onto the tracks despite the fencing.
+ Swiss wrestlers from abroad: proud of their tradition, champions in their own right
According to the statement, there were around 40 people on the train, all of whom were uninjured and were subsequently looked after by care teams.
Train services in the Glarus region were interrupted for several hours. As a result, many festival-goers were delayed in getting home, according to a statement issued by Swiss Federal Railways during the night.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment