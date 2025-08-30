Panama Airport Arrest Of A Woman Linked To A Money Laundering Scheme -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A woman was arrested at Tocumen Airport after being identified as a key player in an alleged money laundering network that moved millions of dollars under the guise of luxury. The Special Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime confirmed the arrest and detailed that the suspect is allegedly linked to illegal operations totaling more than $7.1 million. According to the investigation, the money circulated through beauty salons, which were used as a cover to justify the million-dollar earnings. Authorities assured that they are still on the trail of more people involved in this network, which reportedly operated both in the capital city and abroad. The case now passes to a judge, where the legal status of the arrested woman will be determined.
