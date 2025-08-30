Waanee AI Launches Bidirectional Multilingual Voice Translation For Global Service Desks

Waanee AI Inc. unveils bidirectional multilingual voice translation to revolutionize global service desks with advanced conversational intelligence.

DE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Waanee AI Inc., a leader in next-generation conversational intelligence, today announced the launch of its bidirectional multilingual voice translation solution, designed to transform how global service desks operate.The new product enables customer service representatives to seamlessly converse with customers in their native languages-live, in real time-no matter where the agent is located. This breakthrough empowers enterprises to build globally distributed service teams while delivering local, human-first experiences.“At Waanee AI, we believe AI creates more value when it works hand in hand with humans rather than replacing them,” said Chandan Kumar, Co-Founder at Waanee AI.“This launch extends that philosophy-empowering agents to overcome language barriers instantly, so they can focus on solving customer problems with empathy and expertise.”Why It MattersGlobal contact centers today face growing challenges:Language diversity: Customers expect to be served in their native tongue, yet multilingual staffing remains costly and limited.Rising costs: Recruiting and training language specialists across geographies strains budgets.Customer expectations: Consumers demand faster, more personalized support without friction.While Waanee AI already provides advanced agentic AI systems capable of handling complex sales and service processes, the company emphasizes that humans remain best suited for nuanced, high-touch interactions. By combining human empathy with the speed and accuracy of AI-driven translation, enterprises can bridge communication gaps at scale.The ImpactGlobal reach, local touch: Agents can now sit anywhere in the world while supporting customers in any language.Lower costs: Enterprises can optimize staffing without maintaining large multilingual teams.Faster resolution: Real-time AI translation ensures quicker understanding and improved first-contact resolution.Scalable workforce: Companies can tap into global talent pools without language being a barrier.“This is not about replacing humans with machines,” added Chandan Kumar.“It's about building a hybrid service ecosystem where AI empowers people to deliver the kind of customer support that builds trust and loyalty worldwide.”With this launch, Waanee AI is set to disrupt the global contact center industry, helping enterprises meet the twin demands of efficiency and empathy in customer service.About Waanee AI Inc.Waanee AI Inc. is a Delaware-based B2B SaaS company pioneering agentic AI systems that enhance customer and employee experiences. Its product suite includes AI-powered voice bots , agent assist , post-call analytics , and multilingual conversational AI. With a philosophy of augmenting-not replacing-humans, Waanee AI helps enterprises increase revenue, reduce costs, and enhance customer loyalty in the digital-first world.

chandan kumar

Waanee AI Inc

+1 984-319-3289

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.