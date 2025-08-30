17-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide In Balkh
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A teenage boy has committed suicide by shooting himself with a hunting gun in northern Balkh province, police said on Saturday.
In a statement, the police headquarters said a 17-year-old committed suicide by shooting himself with a hunting gun in the Balkh district of the province.
The reason behind the incident is still unknown, but security forces are investigating to determine what prompted the boy to take the extreme step, the statement added.
Religious scholars say suicide is a major sin in Islam and that no one should commit suicide due to life's problems.
hz/ma
