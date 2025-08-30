Photo On ID Card For Women Optional: NSIA

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says the Central Bureau of Investigation deems women's photos on identity cards as a religious practice and optional based on strict necessity.

Mohammad Halim Rafi, spokesman for NSIA, told Pajhwok Afghan News the authority distributes identity cards to men and women across the country without any discrimination, and according to existing policies, placing photographs on the identity card is a necessary requirement for accurate identification.

He said when citizens travel to other countries, the countries have specific standards for having a photo and consider it necessary to have a photo on ID card.

“Regarding this issue, especially regarding the inclusion of a female image on the ID card, the NSIA sought guidance from the position of the Commander of the Faithful, may God protect him, and sent the issue to the Central Dar ul-Iftah for a final decision. According to Dar ul-Iftah's decision No. 1075, the inclusion of a female image on the ID card is considered a religious act and optional based on dire necessity”: Rafi added.

