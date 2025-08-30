India Stays IT Outsourcing Hub No 1 For Tech Companies In The USA: Here's What Employers Must Know

Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch

Talentuch

Talentuch Team

Tech & IT companies in the USA keep hiring from India. Talentuch shares key points and insights employers must know about it.

- Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at TalentuchCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- India continues to lead as the top outsourcing destination for U.S.-based technology and IT companies. Main factors for this are, first of all, cost-effectiveness, followed by a vast talent pool and deep technical expertise.Recognizing this ongoing trend, Talentuch shares a practical guide on Hiring in India , outlining the essential factors global employers must consider when hiring remote employees from India.With its strong foundation in software engineering, cloud computing, and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, India can help companies scale fast and access highly skilled professionals.However, it is especially important to have a thoughtful strategy that takes into account the cultural alignment, compliance, and ways to ensure long-term engagement.Some key points employers must consider while hiring in India are:- Targeting the right hubs: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi each specialize in different tech domains, making location-specific sourcing critical.- The time zone of Indian teams largely overlaps with Europe. However, to effectively collaborate with U.S. companies, employers would need especially well-organized, transparent processes and the use of asynchronous project management tools.- Communication and culture mean more than managers typically think. While English proficiency in India is quite strong, workplace culture, established unspoken employment rules, and values-based collaboration are extremely different from Western culture, and to manage those effectively, HRs must be well aware of the market and country specifics.- Competitive packages of perks, as well as market-oriented salaries and benefits aligned with Indian standards, are things that truly attract top performers.- Compliance in India is a tricky thing. With complex labor laws and contractor arrangements, U.S. companies can rely on EOR services for compliant hiring and payroll, or must conduct a very thorough research on legal and accounting processes in the country.- Employer must provide career growth, training, and wellness benefits to not only attract, but also to keep employees in India on the team.To further explore this topic, Talentuch hosted a webinar,“Navigating Labor Laws in India: A Guide for HR Professionals,” on June 11, 2025, where the speaker covered practical insights into compliance and best practices for building sustainable remote teams in India. The webinar recording is available for free upon registration in the Talentuch Webinar Library .About TalentuchTalentuch is a global recruitment agency specializing in IT hiring for international companies. Through subscription-based and project-based recruitment services, Talentuch supports businesses in scaling efficiently while accessing top global talent.

