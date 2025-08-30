Qatar National Library Offers Diverse Cultural, Educational Programs In September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) is hosting a vibrant lineup of events this September, offering diverse opportunities for learning and cultural exchange from expert-led lectures and conferences to creative workshops and musical performances.

On September 2, QNL's Heritage Library will host“In the Footsteps of an Ottoman Traveler,” a lecture by Turkish travel writer Seymen Bozaslan, who retraced the journeys of 17th-century explorer Evliya Celebi. The session features a rare, four-meter-long manuscript map from QNL's collection, attributed to Celebi himself.

Later in the day, the Library will present Librarians for Libraries: Utilizing Public Libraries to Offer Children's Activities, a session highlighting best practices for children's activities in public libraries.

On September 6, QNL hosts The Power of Visual Storytelling for Palestine, an evening of short documentary screenings by Mo'men Ghanim, followed by a panel discussion.

From September 7 to 11, QNL offers its first Arabic Sign Language Training Program, a five-day course combining practical instruction with inclusive communication skills.

On September 10 and 11, the Parents-to-Be Virtual Forum will feature sessions led by health and education experts, offering guidance on early childhood care and parenting.



The Librarians for Libraries series returns with two online sessions exploring technology's role in research and library services. On September 11, Artificial Intelligence in Libraries will examine global applications of AI in library operations. On September 30, The Use of AI and Technology to Enhance Research will focus on digital tools for academic productivity.

On September 16, scientist and educator Dr. Rana Dajani joins the Science Book Forum to deliver Doing the Impossible, a talk on redefining success and promoting education, innovation, and resilience, particularly for women in STEM fields.

The Young Adults' Book Club returns on September 18 with Qatari author Shamma Al-Kuwari, discussing her award-winning novel Shaheen.

On September 20, QNL will host Write to Inspire: Books and Authors, focusing on Qatari publishing houses through panel discussions and author talks.

From September 21 to 24, the Library will host the 4th Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property, held in partnership with UNESCO and several diplomatic missions. The conference will focus on crisis preparedness, cultural heritage protection, and international collaboration.

On September 25 and 27, Mo'men Ghanim will lead the Cultural Mosaic: Documentary Photography Workshop, training participants in smartphone-based documentary photography.

Also on September 25, the Philharmonic at the Library concert series returns with Vuelvo al sur, a musical program celebrating the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, featuring chamber works from both countries.

QNL encourages all community members to register for its events. For more information about the Library's activities and in order to register and attend these events, visit its website or download our mobile app on App Store or Google Play.