Coldplay Reschedules London Shows Owing To Public Transport Strikes
The band fronted by Chris Martin, said the strikes, which will see Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members on the Tube take industrial action at different times from September 5 for seven days, had made it impossible for the gigs to go ahead on September 7 and 8, reports co'.
A statement from the band posted to social media read,“We're sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we've been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. Without a Tube service, it's impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of September 7 and September 8, 2025. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule”.
As per co', the band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12.
The band added,“We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes”.
Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on September 2.
The band confirmed shows on August 30, August 31, September 3 and September 4 will go ahead as scheduled.
The Wembley run will see Coldplay become the first act to play 10 dates at the national football stadium in the same year, the most it has seen, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Taylor Swift and Take That. The concerts are part of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment