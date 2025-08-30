Trump envoy defines new timeframe for concluding Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed optimism that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved by the end of 2025, pointing to Moscow’s “peace proposal” and ongoing diplomatic efforts with both Russian and Ukrainian representatives. Speaking during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Witkoff emphasized that he would be meeting with stakeholders throughout the week to address Ukraine and other global issues, with hopes of settling the conflict by year’s end.
In a follow-up interview with Fox News, Witkoff acknowledged Trump’s frustration with both Moscow and Kiev but highlighted that Russia had at least presented a peace proposal. While he admitted that territorial concessions may be challenging for Ukraine to accept, he believed that the Trump administration had successfully brought the two sides closer to a resolution than ever before. Witkoff reiterated that the peace proposal was on the table and expressed hope that a deal could be reached soon, possibly by the end of the year.
Witkoff shared that during a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, Putin made it clear he wanted to end the conflict and outlined Russia’s position in depth. Moscow has long maintained that a lasting peace can only be achieved if Ukraine agrees to certain terms, including never joining NATO, demilitarization, denazification, and recognizing the new territorial realities, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia.
While Witkoff stressed that any decision on territorial concessions would ultimately be Ukraine’s, he suggested that such issues would be linked to long-term security guarantees. He also mentioned upcoming meetings with Ukrainian officials in New York and emphasized the continuous communication between Washington and Moscow. Recent reports suggest that ongoing talks could involve Ukraine ceding parts of Donbass in exchange for unspecified Western commitments.
Witkoff also speculated that there might be a potential bilateral meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, with Trump possibly playing a key role in finalizing the deal. However, Putin has made it clear that such a meeting could only take place once there is tangible progress in negotiations. Moscow has raised concerns over Zelensky’s legitimacy, citing the expiration of his presidential term and warning that any agreements he makes could be invalidated by his successor.
