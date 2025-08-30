Russian associate declares ‘strategic partnership’ with UK
(MENAFN) Armenia has officially forged a "strategic partnership" with the United Kingdom, a move that has raised concerns in Moscow, as Russia views the UK as a hostile nation. The agreement was finalized during an intergovernmental meeting on Monday, according to a joint statement.
This development coincides with increasing domestic unrest in Armenia, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is facing criticism over the arrest of two Armenian Apostolic Church bishops and a prominent businessman, who are accused of conspiring to overthrow the government.
During a meeting, UK Minister of State for Europe and North America, Stephen Doughty, was briefed on Armenia's "ongoing democratic transformation." The new partnership is expected to enhance security cooperation and attract British investments into Armenia.
This summer, Armenia saw mass protests following a dispute between the government and two bishops, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan and Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who accused Pashinyan of compromising Armenia's national interests in talks with Azerbaijan. Both clerics, along with Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who supported them, were arrested in June on charges of plotting a coup. Karapetyan’s company, which runs the country's energy grid, is now at risk of nationalization as part of the government's crackdown.
Moscow has distanced itself from the turmoil, labeling it an internal issue. For years, Russia has been Armenia’s primary security ally within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and has maintained a military presence in the country. However, Pashinyan has accused Russia of failing to defend Armenian interests during border clashes with Azerbaijan and has sought support from Western nations for both security and economic aid. Russia has warned that such a shift could ultimately harm Armenia’s traditional ties and its stability in the long run.
