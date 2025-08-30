India commissions two BrahMos-equipped naval frigates
(MENAFN) The Indian Navy has officially inducted two new stealth frigates, the INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, both equipped with supersonic BrahMos missiles. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the vessels on Tuesday at the Eastern Naval Command base in Visakhapatnam.
“These ships are outfitted with advanced weapons and systems that will strengthen the Navy’s capacity to protect national interests across various maritime missions,” Singh remarked. “The new frigates will further solidify the Navy’s position as the first responder and a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean region.”
The two warships belong to the Nilgiri-class of stealth guided missile frigates and feature enhanced stealth technology, modern surveillance radars, electronic warfare systems, and rapid-fire gun capabilities, as noted by the Indian Defense Ministry.
With these additions, the Indian Navy now operates more than 300 BrahMos missiles across 20 stealth frigates and 13 destroyers. The government has plans to equip its entire fleet with BrahMos missiles by 2030, according to India Today.
The BrahMos missile system, a joint venture between India and Russia, is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. BrahMos Aerospace, with India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holding a majority stake, manufactures the missiles.
India maintains strong defense ties with Russia, and last month, Russia delivered the INS Tamal, a multi-role frigate, to India. This ship, like the new frigates, is also equipped with BrahMos missiles.
“These ships are outfitted with advanced weapons and systems that will strengthen the Navy’s capacity to protect national interests across various maritime missions,” Singh remarked. “The new frigates will further solidify the Navy’s position as the first responder and a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean region.”
The two warships belong to the Nilgiri-class of stealth guided missile frigates and feature enhanced stealth technology, modern surveillance radars, electronic warfare systems, and rapid-fire gun capabilities, as noted by the Indian Defense Ministry.
With these additions, the Indian Navy now operates more than 300 BrahMos missiles across 20 stealth frigates and 13 destroyers. The government has plans to equip its entire fleet with BrahMos missiles by 2030, according to India Today.
The BrahMos missile system, a joint venture between India and Russia, is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. BrahMos Aerospace, with India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holding a majority stake, manufactures the missiles.
India maintains strong defense ties with Russia, and last month, Russia delivered the INS Tamal, a multi-role frigate, to India. This ship, like the new frigates, is also equipped with BrahMos missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment