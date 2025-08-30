Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US supports NATO members’ troops in Ukraine

US supports NATO members’ troops in Ukraine


2025-08-30 08:27:32
(MENAFN) The United States has expressed its willingness to support a European-led "security plan" for Ukraine once the conflict with Russia ends, according to reports from the Financial Times, citing anonymous European officials. Senior US officials have indicated in several discussions that Washington would provide "strategic enablers" to assist a potential EU-led deployment on the ground. This support could include US aircraft, logistics, and radar systems to help enforce a European-controlled no-fly zone and air shield over Ukraine.

France and the UK have taken the initiative to form a "coalition of the willing" comprising mainly European NATO members, as the US signals a reduced role in the region. While the US has shown readiness to send a “reassurance force” after hostilities cease, EU officials privately acknowledge that any deployment would depend on US backing to enable, oversee, and protect European troops.

When asked for comment, the Pentagon referred to the measures as "pre-decisional" and declined further discussion, directing inquiries to the White House. US President Donald Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, confirmed that while the US would offer backup support, European nations should lead the charge on security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that Europe, being geographically close, should take the lead in this regard.

Moscow has firmly rejected the idea of NATO troops entering Ukraine, warning that such a move would escalate the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated this position over the weekend, asserting that any foreign military involvement is "absolutely unacceptable" and that any security guarantees for Ukraine must be reached through consensus.

MENAFN30082025000070015687ID1109996514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search