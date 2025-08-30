Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump issues threat to Ukraine with sanctions, tariffs

Trump issues threat to Ukraine with sanctions, tariffs


2025-08-30 08:14:47
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could impose sanctions and tariffs on both Russia and Ukraine if the ongoing conflict fails to make progress toward peace. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump emphasized that resolving the situation requires cooperation from both sides, suggesting that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was not entirely blameless in the conflict.

Trump stated that the ongoing deaths, particularly of young people, could be prevented if he imposed sanctions or tariffs on the two nations. He reiterated his readiness to enforce new economic restrictions on Russia while making it clear that he would avoid military escalation, as he sought a peaceful resolution through economic measures.

In his remarks, Trump also criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict, accusing him of incompetence for allowing the war to start. Trump argued that Ukraine entered the conflict believing it would win, despite facing an adversary much larger than itself. He stressed that Biden should not have allowed the situation to escalate to this point.

Trump also dismissed Moscow’s concerns regarding Zelensky’s legitimacy, calling the diplomatic posturing surrounding his authority "bullsh*t." This comment followed statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who had emphasized in a recent interview that anyone signing a peace deal on Ukraine’s behalf must have legal authority.

