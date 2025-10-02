Uttarakhand Shocker! Woman Gives Birth On Hospital Floor, Nurse Mocks: 'Want More Children?'

A shocking incident in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has exposed the inhuman side of the public healthcare system. A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby on the hospital floor after she was allegedly denied admission by the district women's hospital staff. Adding insult to injury, a nurse mocked the woman with the remark, 'Mazaa aaya? Aur bacha paida karegi?' (Did you enjoy it? Do you want more children?).

उत्तराखंड की हरिद्वार में जिला महिला अस्पताल में एक गर्भवती महिला को भर्ती करने से इनकार कर दिया गया, जिसके चलते उसने अस्पताल के फर्श पर तड़पते हुए बच्चे को जन्म दिया।परिजनों का आरोप है कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला डॉक्टर सलोनी ने गर्भवती को यह कहते हुए भर्ती करने से मना कर दिया कि... twitter/bRVTuSOVg7

- bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 1, 2025

Woman denied admission despite labour pain

The incident took place late at night when the family of the woman, who comes from a poor background, brought her to the Haridwar district women's hospital. According to her relatives, the doctor on duty, identified as Dr Sonali (a contractual doctor), refused admission, saying delivery would not be conducted there. Despite repeated requests by her family members and an ASHA worker, the staff allegedly ignored her condition.

With no bed provided and no medical help offered, the woman was left in pain on the floor of the waiting area. Hours later, she delivered the baby in distress, with only relatives beside her. A viral video shows the woman screaming in labour, lying on the floor while an elderly woman supports her. Shockingly, no hospital staff can be seen around at the time.

Nurse's mocking remark adds insult to injury

What has angered people further is the behaviour of one of the nurses present. After the birth, she allegedly taunted the woman, saying: "Mazaa aaya? Aur bacha paida karegi?" The family members were outraged at this humiliation and questioned how medical staff could speak in such an insensitive manner during such a vulnerable moment.

Relatives said they were left traumatised by the incident. "If something had happened to the baby, who would have taken responsibility?" one family member asked, according to local media.

महिला अस्पताल में गर्भवती महिला के साथ हुए अमानवीय व्यवहार पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ड्यूटी पर लापरवाही बरतने और अभद्र व्यवहार के आरोपों में महिला चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. सलोनी पंथी की सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त कर दी गई हैं। वहीं नर्सिंग स्टाफ पर भी विभागीय... Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 1, 2025

CMO confirms action against staff

The viral video triggered huge public anger across Uttarakhand, forcing the health department to take immediate action. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R.K. Singh confirmed that the doctor on duty, Dr Sonali, has been terminated from her services with immediate effect. Two nurses have been issued show-cause notices, and an inquiry has been launched to identify all those responsible for negligence and misconduct.

Dr Singh added that a preliminary report has been collected and the authenticity of the viral video is being verified. He assured that if any negligence is proven, strict punishment will follow.

Health department promises strict investigation

The state health authorities have promised a fair and strict investigation into the matter. Officials admitted that such behaviour tarnishes the image of government hospitals, which are meant to serve the poor and needy.

CMO Singh stated, "Such inhuman incidents will not be tolerated. If negligence is proved, the staff involved will face the strictest action."

Outrage over collapsing public healthcare

The shocking episode has raised serious questions about the state of healthcare in Uttarakhand. Public hospitals are often the last hope for poor families who cannot afford private medical care. When such institutions turn away patients in distress, it exposes deep flaws in the system.

Social activists and locals have demanded that those guilty must face not only departmental action but also legal punishment. They stressed that the dignity and safety of mothers cannot be compromised, especially in a country where 'respecting mothers' is considered a cultural value.

A reminder of urgent healthcare reforms

The incident is not just a case of medical negligence but also a reflection of insensitivity and systemic failure. While action has been taken against some staff, larger reforms are needed. Proper training, strict monitoring and accountability measures must be implemented to ensure that no woman in labour is ever denied care again.

Until then, the horrifying image of a mother delivering her baby on a hospital floor will remain a dark reminder of the urgent need for humanity in healthcare.