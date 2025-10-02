Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 5 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon

2025-10-02 03:11:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Chief Executive Officer GS. Martolia told ANI that the UKSSSC examination scheduled for October 5 has been postponed following requests from the candidates. He added that the new examination date will be announced later.

