PM Modi In China For SCO Summit After 7 Years: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday for a two-day official visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. His plane landed at the Binhai International Airport where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials and members of the Indian delegation. The reception included handshakes, smiles, and a traditional cultural performance by Chinese artists, underlining the importance Beijing has attached to this visit.

PM Modi's 1st visit to China in 7 years

This marks Modi's first visit to China in seven years and his first since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes of 2020 that severely strained India-China relations. His arrival in Tianjin is being closely watched, both in New Delhi and in global capitals, as it carries the potential to reshape the dynamics of the relationship between Asia's two largest nations.

Importance of the SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, and security grouping that today includes 10 member states: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. In addition, it has observer states and dialogue partners, making it one of the most significant regional platforms outside Western-led institutions. The summit is scheduled from August 31 to September 1.

India became an observer in 2005 and a full member in 2017. Since then, Modi has regularly participated in SCO Summits, in Qingdao (2018), Bishkek (2019), Moscow (2020, virtual), Dushanbe (2021, virtual), Tashkent (2022), and New Delhi (2023, virtual). India has also chaired two major bodies within the SCO, reflecting its commitment to the grouping.

The Tianjin Summit is taking place at a sensitive time. With global trade facing disruptions, energy prices under pressure, and geopolitical tensions increasing, the SCO offers its members a forum to coordinate responses. For India, which has traditionally pursued multi-alignment, participation provides an opportunity to reinforce its presence in regional diplomacy, maintain engagement with China, and strengthen cooperation with Russia at a time of shifting global alliances.

SCO's strategic role

Originally created to tackle terrorism, extremism and separatism, the SCO has grown into a regional grouping with economic and strategic importance. For member countries, it offers a platform to push back against Western dominance in international institutions and to promote multipolarity.

The Tianjin Summit is expected to focus on three themes: economic cooperation, energy security, and regional stability. Discussions will include trade facilitation, regional connectivity, and supply chain resilience. Given the state of global politics, the summit could also address food and fuel security, climate cooperation, and counterterrorism initiatives.

For India, participating in these discussions underlines its intent to remain actively involved in Eurasian geopolitics, even while deepening its ties in the Indo-Pacific and with Western powers.

Bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

One of the most anticipated moments of Modi's China visit will be his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since relations soured following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, in which soldiers on both sides lost their lives.

Over the past year, both countries have made cautious attempts to stabilize ties. They resumed trade through key Himalayan border passes, Lipulekh in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La in Sikkim and agreed to work on restoring direct flight connectivity. In August, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India, where both sides finalized steps to resume flights, update the Air Services Agreement, and facilitate visas for tourists, business travelers, and media representatives.

The Modi-Xi meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues. Border tensions remain at the core, but trade, investment, and regional cooperation are also likely to feature prominently. India remains concerned about China's close ties with Pakistan, while Beijing is wary of India's growing partnerships with the United States and its allies. Still, the fact that both sides are willing to engage signals a desire to prevent further deterioration.

Recent steps towards normalisation with China

The Galwan Valley clashes of 2020 marked the lowest point in India-China ties in decades. Since then, military commanders have held multiple rounds of talks, but a complete disengagement has not been achieved in all sectors. Despite this, both sides have shown a willingness to stabilize the relationship.

Trade through key border passes has resumed. Both governments have agreed to restore direct flights and ease visa procedures. They have also signaled their intent to cooperate in multilateral forums, uphold multilateral trade rules, and promote the interests of developing countries in global institutions.

While mistrust persists, particularly over border issues and China's ties with Pakistan, the recent diplomatic exchanges suggest a recognition that confrontation benefits neither side.

What to watch for

As PM Modi participates in the SCO Summit and bilateral meetings, several outcomes will be closely monitored. These include:



Border talks with China: Any indication of fresh agreements to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Energy deals with Russia: Commitments that strengthen India's energy security despite Western sanctions.

Trade facilitation within SCO: Steps towards greater economic cooperation that can benefit Indian exporters and businesses. Regional security coordination: Cooperation on counterterrorism and extremism, which are common concerns for all SCO members.

Meeting with Vladimir Putin

Another key engagement for Modi in Tianjin will be his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India's energy partnership with Russia has deepened in recent years, particularly since Western sanctions isolated Moscow following the Ukraine war. New Delhi has purchased large volumes of discounted Russian crude oil, despite pressure from Washington.

The meeting is expected to focus on energy cooperation, defense supplies, and joint projects in nuclear power and space technology. At the same time, the talks come just after the United States imposed a fresh set of tariffs, including a 25 percent tariff on India's import of Russian crude. For New Delhi, maintaining strong ties with Moscow is essential for energy security and strategic balance.

PM Modi's visit highlights India's broader foreign policy of balancing multiple relationships. The United States remains a key strategic partner, especially in the Indo-Pacific, but Washington's economic protectionism and sanctions pressure have created friction. By engaging with both China and Russia, Modi is signaling that India intends to keep its options open.

China, despite being a rival and often an adversary, is India's second-largest trading partner. Many of India's manufacturing and technology sectors continue to rely on Chinese raw materials and components. For Beijing, improving ties with New Delhi could help dilute US-led efforts to contain its rise. For New Delhi, cautious engagement with China ensures that it is not left out of regional equations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the SCO Summit is more than just a multilateral engagement. It is his first trip to China in seven years and his first since the Galwan Valley clashes, making it a symbolic and substantive moment in India's foreign policy.

The meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will be the most closely watched, as they hold implications for regional stability, energy security, and the balance of power in Asia. For India, the visit underscores its strategy of multi-alignment, engaging with all major powers, even adversaries, to safeguard national interests.

As global trade faces new barriers and geopolitical divides deepen, Modi's presence in Tianjin signals India's intent to remain an active player in shaping the emerging world order.

