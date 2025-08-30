Can't Visit Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai? Here's How You Can Still Take Ganpati Bappa's Darshan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai attracts numerous visitors, including celebrities and politicians to take Bappa's blessings. If you can't take visit there considering the rush, then don't worry, as another option is also available to take the darshan.

Devotees can watch the livestreaming of Lalbaugcha Raja on its official YouTube channel here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his family members, actor Varun Dhawan, TV and film producer Ektaa Kapoor also offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the deity symbolising new beginnings and the removal of obstacles. This significant ten-day celebration begins on 'Chaturthi' and concludes with 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' The festival began on August 27 with people welcoming their favourite elephant-headed god into their homes, housing complexes, and public pandals in all fervour.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is the most famous Ganesha idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Originally called 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug', the mandal was established in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by the fishermen of the Koli community.

The Lalbaugcha Raja, a famous Ganesh idol, holds great historical significance. It is housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated in Putlabai Chawl. The idol and its festivities have been managed by the Kambli family, who have served as its custodians for over 80 years.

In the days leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises a Mukh Darshan (Holy sighting of the face) ceremony, which is broadcasted by both national and regional television channels. There are two main queues for receiving blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja: the Navsachi Line and the Mukh Darshanachi Line.

The Navsachi Line is for those who seek to have their wishes granted. Devotees go up to the stage, touch the feet of the idol, and receive Ganesha's blessings. The Mukh Darshanachi Line, on the other hand, allows people to view the idol without stepping onto the stage. During peak times, especially on weekends, waiting for darshan in this line can take 3 to 4 hours or even longer.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi said that 80 people have been allocated the duty of counting and told that the previous year's donation of ₹48 lakh was received from the devotees. "This is the first day's box. Now the counting is just starting. There are three boxes. So far, one box has been opened. 80 people are here for the counting. Last year, we got 48 lakh rupees on the first day," ANI quoted him as saying.