Israeli forces destroy 1,000 buildings in Gaza City
(MENAFN) More than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed in the Zaytoun and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City since Israeli forces launched a new ground offensive earlier this month, according to Palestinian Civil Defence, as reported by Al Jazeera. Israel has justified the operation as necessary for national security, aiming to dismantle Hamas infrastructure.
Civil Defence officials stated that ongoing shelling and blocked access routes have severely hindered emergency response teams, leaving many civilians trapped and unable to receive aid. Hospitals are reported to be overwhelmed by the casualties. "There are serious concerns over the continuous Israeli military incursion, especially as field crews are unable to handle the scale of the attacks," the statement read.
Israeli tanks have reportedly advanced into Sabra, and heavy bombardment is ongoing throughout Gaza City. On Sunday alone, at least 51 people were killed, including 27 in Gaza City, with 24 others dying while seeking medical assistance.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza also reported the deaths of eight more individuals from hunger on Sunday, bringing the total number of malnutrition-related deaths since the conflict's onset to 289, including 115 children.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), described the situation as "hell in all shapes" and warned that famine has now become the "final catastrophe" for Gaza's residents. He urged for unrestricted access for humanitarian aid groups and international journalists.
The Israeli military began its operation to capture Gaza City last week, targeting Hamas command centers, weapon stockpiles, and tunnel networks within civilian areas. Both Zaytoun and Sabra have been identified by Israeli authorities as key strategic areas for Hamas activities.
The violence began after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, with approximately 50 still in captivity. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 62,000 people have been killed and more than 156,000 injured in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations since the conflict began.
Civil Defence officials stated that ongoing shelling and blocked access routes have severely hindered emergency response teams, leaving many civilians trapped and unable to receive aid. Hospitals are reported to be overwhelmed by the casualties. "There are serious concerns over the continuous Israeli military incursion, especially as field crews are unable to handle the scale of the attacks," the statement read.
Israeli tanks have reportedly advanced into Sabra, and heavy bombardment is ongoing throughout Gaza City. On Sunday alone, at least 51 people were killed, including 27 in Gaza City, with 24 others dying while seeking medical assistance.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza also reported the deaths of eight more individuals from hunger on Sunday, bringing the total number of malnutrition-related deaths since the conflict's onset to 289, including 115 children.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), described the situation as "hell in all shapes" and warned that famine has now become the "final catastrophe" for Gaza's residents. He urged for unrestricted access for humanitarian aid groups and international journalists.
The Israeli military began its operation to capture Gaza City last week, targeting Hamas command centers, weapon stockpiles, and tunnel networks within civilian areas. Both Zaytoun and Sabra have been identified by Israeli authorities as key strategic areas for Hamas activities.
The violence began after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, with approximately 50 still in captivity. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 62,000 people have been killed and more than 156,000 injured in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations since the conflict began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment