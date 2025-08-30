Orban claims Zelensky is threatening Hungarians
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent comments will not be overlooked, accusing Ukraine of attempting to force its way into the European Union through threats and intimidation. Orban’s remarks follow Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which have disrupted energy supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, causing frustration in both countries.
At a press conference in Kiev, Zelensky responded to Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership by suggesting that "friendship" with Hungary now depends on its stance, referencing the name of the pipeline. Orban interpreted this as a "public threat" and an admission that Ukraine had intentionally targeted Hungary’s energy security due to its resistance to Ukraine’s EU aspirations.
“This shows that the Hungarians made the right choice,” Orban said, emphasizing that Hungary had been right to block Ukraine’s EU accession talks earlier this year. In an unofficial referendum, over 2 million Hungarians (around 95% of voters) rejected Ukraine’s EU bid.
Orban stressed that Ukraine cannot join the EU through coercion, bombings, or threats, and warned that Zelensky’s statements would have long-term repercussions. Hungary’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, labeled Ukraine’s actions as "unacceptable," asserting that, even as an EU member, Ukraine would have no right to dictate Hungary’s energy choices.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also condemned Zelensky’s "intimidation" in a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling on him to cease threatening Hungary and end the attacks on its energy infrastructure. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga dismissed the Hungarian criticism, suggesting that Hungary should follow other nations and reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Hungary, unlike many EU countries, has refused to send weapons to Ukraine and has opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, warning that such a move could escalate the conflict with Russia. The dispute over the Druzhba pipeline adds to the already strained relationship between Hungary and Ukraine, which also includes issues related to EU sanctions on Russia and the treatment of ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine.
