Ajman DOF Organises A Meeting To Introduce The Updated Version Of The“Tawreed” System And Explore Ways To Enhance The Supplier Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, August 2025: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of government operations and improve the supplier experience, the Department of Finance in Ajman organised an introductory meeting with Ajman government supplier partners to present the updated version of the Tawreed platform. The meeting took place at the headquarters of Umm Al Moumineen Association.

The meeting aimed to review the key updates and improvements made to the Tawreed platform. It also sought to involve suppliers in exploring ways to further develop it by listening to their valuable opinions and feedback, ensuring the system aligns with their needs and future aspirations.

Speaking about the importance of this meeting, Ms. Sahar Al Tunaiji, Director of the Financial Applications Department, said:“The ongoing development of the Tawreed platform is central to our strategic efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in government procurement management and to improve the experience of our supplier partners. Through this meeting, we aim to strengthen partnerships and communicate directly with them to ensure the platform serves as an integrated digital solution that meets the needs of all parties.”

She noted that the participation of suppliers in this meeting represents a pivotal step towards building a more effective and integrated procurement experience, which contributes to strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors. It also supports Ajman's commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions that enhance work efficiency and service quality, thereby improving quality of life and promoting sustainable development in the emirate.

She further emphasised the Department's commitment to achieving the highest levels of effectiveness and flexibility in managing government operations, by adopting the latest technologies to simplify procedures and services. She added:

“The continuous improvements to the Tawreed platform reflect our commitment to achieving the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 in building a sustainable economy based on innovation and efficiency, and in ensuring that the Ajman government remains pioneering and agile, continually improving its services to meet the emerging needs of customers and the business sector.”

It is worth noting that Tawreed is a unified digital platform launched by the Department to link suppliers with government entities in Ajman, offering a flexible, integrated, and innovative experience to complete all stages of the procurement process electronically.