Fly Cham Begins Flights From Syria To Sharjah Airport

Dhaka: Sharjah Airport (SHJ) has officially welcomed Fly Cham (FLY) flights, enhancing its regional and international connections.

This new route directly links Sharjah with major Syrian cities, providing travelers with greater options and improved convenience.

The service will operate between Damascus (DAM) and Aleppo (ALP) in Syria and Sharjah (SHJ), further establishing the airport as a vital hub in the UAE and the wider Middle East.

This addition supports Sharjah Airport Authority's (SAA) strategy to expand its network and strengthen air travel ties with neighboring nations.

Fly Cham will operate five weekly flights between Damascus (DAM) and Sharjah (SHJ), arriving at 2:00 p.m. and departing at 3:00 p.m., using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Additionally, two weekly flights will connect Aleppo (ALP) and Sharjah (SHJ), departing at 4:30 a.m. and arriving at 5:30 a.m. These schedules offer passengers flexible options for travel between Syria and the UAE.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, emphasized that the Fly Cham launch is a strategic addition to the airport's growth. He stated that the new flights meet increasing demand while enhancing mobility and fostering connections between families and communities in both countries.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hmoudi, Director of the Customer Service Department at Sharjah Airport, and Hamdi Khalaf, Commercial Director of Fly Cham, attended the inaugural flight's landing alongside senior officials. Their presence highlighted the importance of this milestone in strengthening regional air travel networks.

Captain Moussa Boutros, CEO of Fly Cham, described the partnership with Sharjah Airport as a strategic move to expand their regional presence. He noted that the choice of Sharjah reflects confidence in the airport's high-quality infrastructure and operational efficiency.

-B

