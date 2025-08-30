Tech Trends Of The Week: Iphone 17 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy Event & Jio AI Glasses

Missed out on this week's buzzing tech news? Don't worry - here's your quick tech wrap with all the hottest launches, updates, and trends that made headlines. From big smartphone launches to breakthrough AI updates and everything in between, this week in tech had plenty to keep us hooked. Here's a quick wrap-up of the biggest headlines you shouldn't miss.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Event Announcement

The date of Apple's yearly fall presentation for the next iPhone series has finally been announced. The Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. With the first-ever Air model, the Cupertino giant will unveil its next flagship phones, which are probably the iPhone 17 series. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, revealed the event date on X.

He wrote,“Get ready for an awe-dropping Apple Event on Tuesday, September 9” The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, as is the tradition for the company.

Samsung Galaxy Event Date Out

One of the top consumer goods companies, Samsung, has announced that this year's third and last Galaxy event will take place. On September 4 at 5:30 AM ET (3 PM IST), the South Korean tech behemoth will unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the new Galaxy S25 FE. It is anticipated that OneUI 8 and new gadgets would be introduced at the virtual event.

Jio Frames Announced

At its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio presented Jio Frames, a new line of AI-powered eyewear that marks the company's entry into the smart eyewear market. With a decidedly Indian spin, the device represents Reliance's foray into a market dominated by competitors like as Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani introduced the gadget during the AGM, calling Jio Frames "an ecosystem made for India with support for multiple Indian languages, an AI-powered wearable platform." "It is an AI-powered, hands-free companion made for the way India lives, works, and plays," he continued.

Google's New AI Editing Tool

The phrase "going bananas" alludes to Google's most recent enhancement of the AI picture editing feature on Gemini. The new AI image model from Google DeepMind will be available to all users on the Gemini app this week. Google claims that the most recent version of photo editing improves on earlier versions in terms of precision and attention to detail. Gemini now allows you to upload a photo of yourself or your pet, and Google will help you imagine it in other environments or wearing different outfits.

OnePlus Pad 3 Sale Date Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad 3 will formally go on sale in India on September 5th, changing that. Although OnePlus is marketing this as a more premium gadget than its predecessor, the Pad 2, it is evident from the features and advancements that the pricing will be revealed on the same day.