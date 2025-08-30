Putin Prepares Meeting Leaders During China Visit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage with his Chinese, Turkish, Serbian, Iranian, and Uzbek counterparts—Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Aleksandar Vucic, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev—along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his forthcoming trip to China, as reported by the Kremlin.
Presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov informed the press that these discussions will occur on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and various commemoration events in Beijing, scheduled from August 31 to September 3.
Ushakov mentioned that Putin and Xi will hold both broader and more intimate discussions “over a cup of tea,” centering on ties with the US and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russian Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will participate in the more private meetings.
As per Ushakov, Moscow is contemplating a one-on-one meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the trip to China.
He also confirmed that, although Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be present in Beijing, no formal talks are on the agenda. US President Donald Trump has not been invited to attend.
Additionally, the Kremlin aide revealed plans for a trilateral discussion between the leaders of Russia, China, and Mongolia.
