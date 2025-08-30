Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: The IAF Pioneer Who Shaped Generations Of Pilots, Brought Back The Legendary Dakota

When M.K. Chandrasekhar was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on July 17, 1954, the service itself was barely seven years old. It was a time of transition, when the young Republic was still defining its military character. Belonging to the transport stream, he quickly proved himself as one of the IAF's most capable pilots. His A1 Instructor rating, the highest qualification of its kind, and exceptional instrument flying proficiency marked him out early as a professional of rare skill and dedication.

A Career Spanning India's Frontiers

Over the next three decades, Chandrasekhar's postings took him across the country and into some of its most challenging theatres.

At the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, he was entrusted with moulding cadets in their formative years. Later, at the Transport Training Wing in Yelahanka, he oversaw the instruction of young pilots who would go on to fly in every corner of the IAF.

Operational commands followed

In Jorhat, he served as Flight Commander of No. 43 Squadron, flying demanding sorties over the Northeast.

In Cochin, he commanded No. 1 Target Towing Unit before taking charge of 21 Wing in Leh, a crucial posting in Ladakh at a sensitive moment.

Senior responsibilities came in quick succession: Commanding Officer of the Aircrew Examination Board at Hindon, Air Officer Commanding at Tambaram in Chennai, and finally Air Officer Commanding 10 Wing at Jorhat.

He retired voluntarily in December 1986, leaving behind a career defined by leadership and mentorship.

Courage Recognized

Chandrasekhar's service was twice recognized at the highest level. In 1964, as a Flight Lieutenant, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for his work during the Emergency, when he flew critical missions to forward Himalayan airstrips while carrying an increased training load.

Six years later, he received the Vayu Sena Medal as a Squadron Leader for operational flying in the Northeast, where he logged more than 800 hours in a single year and guided a generation of younger pilots. These awards spoke not just to courage in the air, but also to resilience, stamina, and an unwavering sense of duty.

The Aircraft That Made History

For Chandrasekhar, one aircraft embodied the spirit of the IAF -- the Dakota DC-3.

Known affectionately as the“Gooney Bird,” the Dakota had carried Indian troops into Srinagar in October 1947 at a time when Jammu and Kashmir hung in the balance.

Chandrasekhar often recalled those decisive days, noting that without the Dakota's lift capability, the Valley might have been lost. To him, the aircraft was more than a machine; it was a symbol of national survival.

Parashurama's Homecoming

That connection came full circle in 2018, when his son, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, restored a vintage Dakota in the United Kingdom and gifted it to the IAF.

Rechristened Parashurama, the aircraft flew nearly 10,000 kilometres across seven countries before landing in India.

At the induction ceremony at Hindan Air Force Station, Air Commodore Chandrasekhar himself handed over the symbolic key to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. He was even granted the privilege of flying on board from Jamnagar to Hindan -- a moving reunion with the aircraft type that had defined so much of his service.

That same year, Parashurama flew in the Air Force Day parade, its silhouette over Hindan not only a reminder of the IAF's heritage but also a tribute to the man who had lived that history.

The Man Behind the Medals

Hi colleagues remember him not only for his professionalism but also for his character. He combined discipline with warmth, offering guidance that stayed with those who served under him. To his family, he was a source of wisdom and strength, embodying values of humility, integrity and quiet pride in service.

A Legacy That Endures

Air Commodore Chandrasekhar passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Anandhavalli; daughter, Dr. Daya Menon; son, Rajeev Chandrasekhar; and grandchildren.