'Anupamaa' Maker Rajan Shahi Reveals Whether Anupamaa Faces Competition From 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the maker was asked, "Nowadays, many old iconic shows are returning. Do you think this affects current shows like Anupamaa?"
Rajan reacted by appreciating Ektaa Kapoor's series, saying that "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" will always remain a legend and added that it was after this show that Indian serials were started to be taken seriously.
Speaking to IANS, he said: "See, I always say this-if there is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it will always remain a legend. Ekta Kapoor ji, Smriti Irani ji, Balaji, and Star Plus gave Indian television the respect it deserved through that show. Before that, serials were not taken so seriously."
Rajan revealed that he even messaged Ektaa after watching the promo of their recent show, telling her that they both are catering to different generations now.
"Shows like that are not in the TRP rat race. They come to tell a story. Hats off to them. We respect each other as makers", he added.
Rajan stated that their job is not to compete but to create meaningful stories.
"At the end of the day, legends like Kyunki and fresh shows like Anupamaa cannot be compared. Both have their own space in history," he concluded.
Led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" Reboot made its way back to the screen on July 29, 25 years after its original debut.
Season two of the iconic show shot up on the TRP charts, giving a tough fight to already popular shows like "Anupamaa" and "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", which had been ruling the TRP charts for years.
