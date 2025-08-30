Zelensky Calls For New Sanctions Against Russia After Another Massive Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, air defense forces and emergency services were also operating in other regions. Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions were all affected by the attack. Numerous fires broke out, and civilian infrastructure – homes and businesses – suffered the most damage. Russians launched nearly 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 37 other types of missiles against civilian life," Zelensky wrote.

In Zaporizhzhia, all emergency services are engaged at the site of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building. According to Zelensky, at least one person was killed and dozens were injured, including children.

He stressed that Russia used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks and urged the international community to impose fresh sanctions.

"We saw the world's response to the previous strike. But now, as Russia once again shows its utter disregard for words, we count on real action. It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks. The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions. This war won't stop with political statements alone; real steps are needed. We expect action from the U.S., Europe, and the entire world," Zelensky said.

Overnight, the Russian army carried out a combined massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, deploying both missiles and drones.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the enemy strike has risen to 24.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine