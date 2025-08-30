Railway Infrastructure Restored In Kyiv Region After Overnight Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Train services through the affected section have now resumed normal operations.

Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that it is working to minimize delays for trains that were running late due to the damage caused by the attack.

As reported earlier, several trains were delayed following the Russian strike on the Kyiv region and the resulting damage to the railway infrastructure.

