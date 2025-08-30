Türkiye’s national aircraft carrier can travel from Turkey to NY without refueling
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s upcoming national aircraft carrier will have the capacity to travel 10,000 nautical miles—roughly the distance from Istanbul to New York—and return without needing to refuel, engineers revealed Thursday.
At the maritime segment of Türkiye’s leading technology festival, TEKNOFEST, Lieutenant Commander Aykut Demirezen explained that the vessel’s engine was selected to meet this extensive cruising range. The four-day “Blue Homeland” event is taking place at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, with public access scheduled from August 29 to 31, while Anadolu serves as the global communication partner.
Türkiye has previously developed the drone-equipped amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed plans for a larger, more advanced aircraft carrier.
Demirezen noted that initial studies on the carrier began with designing the auxiliary propulsion system, a critical component of the ship. The team also developed chemical, biological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense systems, maintaining controlled atmospheric pressure to protect crew members from potential toxic or suffocating gases during attacks.
Lieutenant Commander Burhan Savran discussed the design of the carrier’s electrical infrastructure, highlighting that it can supply power to all on-board systems, including lighting, HVAC, communications, and weaponry.
"We calculated the required generator capacity and number by performing load and power analysis to ensure that all these loads can be supplied redundantly,” Savran said. He added that the installed power of the aircraft carrier reaches 40 megawatts, roughly 3,000 times the electricity consumed by an average home, meaning the vessel could theoretically power 3,000 homes simultaneously.
