Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Banks Record USD11.8B Profit Growth in July

Turkish Banks Record USD11.8B Profit Growth in July


2025-08-30 04:48:18
(MENAFN) Turkish banking institutions recorded explosive profit growth in July, with net earnings skyrocketing to 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) announced Friday.

The banking industry witnessed a dramatic 37.4% profit surge compared to July of the previous year, regulatory data revealed.

Sector assets swelled to a massive 40.7 trillion liras ($1 trillion) by July's conclusion, with lending portfolios—the dominant asset category—reaching 20.05 trillion liras ($469 billion).

Customer deposits, representing the sector's primary liability component, accumulated to 23.48 trillion Turkish liras ($581.1 billion).

Banking institutions demonstrated robust financial stability, with the regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio hitting 18.2% at July's end—a metric where higher percentages indicate stronger capitalization.

The non-performing loan ratio remained well-controlled at 2.18% of total cash lending, reflecting healthy credit quality across the industry.

Turkey's banking landscape encompasses 66 financial institutions as of July's close, spanning state-owned, private, and foreign-owned entities across deposit banking, participation banking, and development/investment banking sectors.

The industry maintains an extensive operational footprint through 211,168 personnel across 10,811 branch locations spanning domestic and international markets.

MENAFN30082025000045017169ID1109996068

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search