Jayant Yadav Moves To Puducherry From Haryana For 2025/26 Domestic Season
The Haryana team think-tank has preferred spin allrounders Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia over him. Jayant had been with the Haryana team since making his first-class debut in 2011-12.
His last outing for Haryana came in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, where he took 28 wickets in eight matches. In the quarter-final against Mumbai in February, which Haryana lost by 152 runs, Jayant claimed three wickets and made 40 runs across two innings.
Over a career spanning more than a decade, Jayant has bagged 265 wickets in 90 first-class matches and scored 2924 runs, including hitting three centuries and 14 fifties. His highest first-class score of 211 came against Karnataka in the 2012/13 season, when he stitched a record 392-run eighth-wicket stand with leg-spinner Amit Mishra.
At Puducherry, Jayant will join as one of three professionals alongside Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Puneet Datey and Mumbai wicketkeeper Siddhant Adhatrao. It is also understood that Jayant has been signed as a late replacement by Puducherry for Mumbai batter Armaan Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer.
Jayant last featured in Tests for India against Sri Lanka in Mohali in February 2022, and has played six Tests (with his returns being 16 wickets and 248 runs) and two ODIs for the country since 2016.
In the IPL, where he has picked eight wickets in 20 appearances, Jayant has been a member of the Gujarat Titans after having previous playing stints with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Mumbai Indians respectively. He's also had county championship stints with Warwickshire and Middlesex respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment