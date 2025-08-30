Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia condemns Western attempts to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran

2025-08-30 04:20:55
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday criticized Britain, Germany, and France for attempting to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

On Thursday, the three European nations triggered the “snapback” mechanism, accusing Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Moscow denounced the move as an “impudent attempt” to manipulate the relevant UN resolution and said the countries lacked the authority to bring the matter before the Security Council without completing the dispute-resolution process.

“Their claim that all necessary steps have been taken does not reflect reality,” the ministry stated, adding that Britain, Germany, and France had violated the resolution by complying with US unilateral sanctions and introducing their own measures.

Russia also argued that the European powers ignore their own role in the nuclear deal’s challenges, placing the blame solely on Tehran. Moscow stressed that Iran faithfully implemented the agreement for years, even after the US withdrew, and resolved all issues noted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

