U.N. Says All Delegations Must Be Allowed To Attend General Assembly After U.S. Visa Ban On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) NEW YORK / PNN /

U.N. Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday that all eligible delegations must be enabled to attend next month's General Assembly meetings in New York, adding that the issue will be discussed with the U.S. State Department.

Responding to Washington's decision to withhold visas from the Palestinian delegation, Dujarric told reporters the United Nations had learned of the move through media reports and would follow up with the State Department“in line with the U.N. Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and the United States.”

He stressed the need to ensure that“all diplomats and eligible delegations are able to travel freely to attend U.N. meetings.”

“We certainly hope this matter will be resolved,” Dujarric added, noting that it is particularly important for all member states and permanent observers to be represented,“especially given the upcoming meeting on the two-state solution to be hosted by France and Saudi Arabia at the start of the General Assembly.”

