Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


US tells Denmark to calm down amid claims of interfece of Greenland's campaign

2025-08-30 04:06:49
(MENAFN) The United States has told Denmark to “calm down” following reports that American citizens are running influence campaigns in Greenland. The statement came after the US envoy in Copenhagen was summoned by Danish officials.

A White House official told a media organization that Denmark’s reaction was an overreaction. Meanwhile, the State Department said it had no comment on the private activities of American citizens in Greenland, emphasizing that these actions are neither directed nor controlled by the US government.

The spokesperson underlined that the US “values its relationships with Denmark, a NATO ally, and with the government and people of Greenland,” and respects Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. The envoy’s meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was described as “productive.”

The summons followed a report by Danish state broadcaster DR, which claimed that at least three Americans with ties to President Donald Trump are attempting to sow discord between Denmark and Greenland. According to the report, these individuals built networks, infiltrated local systems, and compiled lists of people supporting or opposing Trump’s alleged interest in acquiring Greenland.

