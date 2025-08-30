UN Says Its Hopeful US To Allow Palestinian Participation In General Assembly
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations expressed hope that the United States will lift its ban on Palestinian representatives attending the UN General Assembly session scheduled for next month.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing that it is important for all member states and permanent observers to be represented in the Assembly's work, particularly as France and Saudi Arabia are preparing to host a meeting on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He added that the UN hopes the issue of visas for the Palestinian delegation will be resolved so they can participate.
He noted that the matter will be discussed with the US State Department under the terms of the UN Headquarters Agreement, noting that the UN's position is that all diplomats and delegates entitled to attend should be able to travel freely to New York.
These remarks came only hours after the US State Department announced the cancellation of visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority officials, preventing them from entering the United States to attend the General Assembly.
This decision comes despite the Headquarters Agreement between the UN and the United States, which states that US security agencies are not permitted to operate inside the UN compound in Manhattan and that UN members have the right to travel freely through the US to the UN headquarters Palestine USA
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing that it is important for all member states and permanent observers to be represented in the Assembly's work, particularly as France and Saudi Arabia are preparing to host a meeting on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He added that the UN hopes the issue of visas for the Palestinian delegation will be resolved so they can participate.
He noted that the matter will be discussed with the US State Department under the terms of the UN Headquarters Agreement, noting that the UN's position is that all diplomats and delegates entitled to attend should be able to travel freely to New York.
These remarks came only hours after the US State Department announced the cancellation of visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority officials, preventing them from entering the United States to attend the General Assembly.
This decision comes despite the Headquarters Agreement between the UN and the United States, which states that US security agencies are not permitted to operate inside the UN compound in Manhattan and that UN members have the right to travel freely through the US to the UN headquarters Palestine USA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment