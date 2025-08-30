Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Outclass Afghanistan By 39 In Tri-Series Opener

2025-08-30 04:00:16
KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs in the opening match of the tri-nation T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first on Friday. Skipper Salman Ali Agha anchored the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, as Pakistan set a target of 183 runs.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad claimed two wickets, while Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi picked up one apiece.

Chasing 183, Afghanistan were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs. Despite a late counterattack from Rashid Khan-who smashed 39 off just 16 deliveries with one four and five sixes-the team fell short.

Earlier, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had given Afghanistan a strong start with 38 off 27 balls.

Pakistan's bowling attack proved decisive, with Haris Rauf taking four wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim chipped in with two wickets each.

Afghanistan will face hosts UAE in their second match of the series on September 1, at the same venue.

