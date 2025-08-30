Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5 Dead, 2 Injured In Nangarhar Heavy Rain, Floods


2025-08-30 04:00:16
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least five people have been killed and two others injured due to roof collapse and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in eastern Nangarhar province.

Dozens of homes, thousands of acres of farmland, roads and retaining walls were also damaged in the overnight disaster.

According to a statement from the Nangarhar Media Office, the roof of Dadullah's house in the Batan area of Spinghar district collapsed Friday night due to the downpour, killing two of his daughters and injuring two other family members. Security forces quickly evacuated the injured to a hospital for treatment.

The statement added that two people, including a doctor, were swept away and killed by flash floods in the Baro area of Rodat district.

In Longpur village of Chaparhar district, an elderly man also died after being carried away by floodwaters.

Heavy rainfall has also caused significant damage to homes, thousands of acres of farmland, retaining walls, roads and other public infrastructure in Chaparhar, Pachiragam, Shinwari, Bati Kot, Nazian and several other districts.

Director of Energy and Water Syed Fazl Ahmad Hashimi visited Rodat district to inspect damaged projects, while Deputy Governor Maulvi Azizullah Mustafa expressed sorrow over the incidents and instructed authorities to respond promptly and assist affected families.

