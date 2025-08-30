5 Dead, 2 Injured In Nangarhar Heavy Rain, Floods
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least five people have been killed and two others injured due to roof collapse and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in eastern Nangarhar province.
Dozens of homes, thousands of acres of farmland, roads and retaining walls were also damaged in the overnight disaster.
According to a statement from the Nangarhar Media Office, the roof of Dadullah's house in the Batan area of Spinghar district collapsed Friday night due to the downpour, killing two of his daughters and injuring two other family members. Security forces quickly evacuated the injured to a hospital for treatment.
The statement added that two people, including a doctor, were swept away and killed by flash floods in the Baro area of Rodat district.
In Longpur village of Chaparhar district, an elderly man also died after being carried away by floodwaters.
Heavy rainfall has also caused significant damage to homes, thousands of acres of farmland, retaining walls, roads and other public infrastructure in Chaparhar, Pachiragam, Shinwari, Bati Kot, Nazian and several other districts.
Director of Energy and Water Syed Fazl Ahmad Hashimi visited Rodat district to inspect damaged projects, while Deputy Governor Maulvi Azizullah Mustafa expressed sorrow over the incidents and instructed authorities to respond promptly and assist affected families.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment