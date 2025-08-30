'North District Building Now Symbol Of Good Governance,' Says Delhi CM Gupta At Inauguration Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the office of the District Development Committee Chairman in North Delhi and led a cleanliness drive as part of a larger initiative to strengthen grassroots governance and civic engagement.

She was joined at the event by Member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia and local MLA Rajkumar Bhatia.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Gupta highlighted the significant transformation of the North District building and reiterated her government's commitment to empowering district administrations.

“Our North District building has been completely renovated, addressing all the shortcomings that existed earlier. It now stands as a symbol of good governance,” she said.

“The government has initiated the activation of all District Magistrate offices. As soon as we took charge, we focussed on reviving all 11 districts. We extended full support to our District Magistrates, be it staffing, necessary assistance, administrative powers, or financial resources,” she added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid a broader campaign to decentralise administrative effectiveness and reinforce service delivery at the district level. The event also included public participation in a cleanliness initiative, reflecting the government's emphasis on community-driven governance and Swachh Bharat-inspired civic responsibility.

This follows a key announcement made by CM Gupta earlier on Thursday, when she relaunched the iconic 'University Special' (U-Special) bus service at the Delhi University Sports Complex, reviving a much-loved student facility that had been discontinued years ago.

The service returns in an upgraded, modern form, featuring electric buses equipped with air conditioning, CCTV surveillance, panic buttons, and music systems.

Officials stated that the new fleet is both eco-friendly and student-centric, designed to ensure safety, comfort, and accessibility for the city's college-going population. Carefully curated routes include Narela to Patel Chest, Najafgarh to Aurobindo College, Purnachandra Hostel to Ramjas College, and Rithala Metro to Aditi College, among others. Timings have been adjusted to align with academic schedules, ensuring maximum convenience for students.