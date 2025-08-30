Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
11 Dead After Landslide, Cloudburst In J&K's Ramban, Reasi

11 Dead After Landslide, Cloudburst In J&K's Ramban, Reasi


2025-08-30 03:13:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
11 Dead After Landslide, Cloudburst In J&K's Ramban, Reasi. Photo credits: Social Media

Srinagar- At least eleven people have died following a landslide in Reasi district and a cloudburst in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Seven members of a family were killed when a landslide struck a house in a remote village in Reasi district, officials said.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in Badder village of Mahore, and all seven bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad (38), his wife Wazira Begum (35) and their sons Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohd Mustafa (11), Mohd Adil (8), Mohd Mubarak (6) and Mohd Wasim (5).

Officials said Nazir and his family were asleep when their house on a hill slope came under the debris brought down by the landslide, burying them alive.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search