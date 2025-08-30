Fire Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Gurez, Several Structures Damaged
Srinagar- A massive fire broke out in Kashpat village of Tulail in North Kashmir's Gurez area of Bandipora district on Saturday, damaging several structures, officials said.
Locals said that the fire started from a residential house and quickly spread to nearby structures due to the wooden construction, reported news agency KNO.
Soon after the fire broke out, locals, along with the Army, police, and Fire & Emergency Services, launched a joint operation to control the blaze.
An official confirmed the incident and said efforts are underway to fully extinguish the flames and assess the damage. So far, no reports of casualties have been received, he said.
