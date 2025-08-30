Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils 'Vyana' A Stunning Gemstone Jewellery Collection That Celebrates Every Woman's Uniqueness

Bengaluru 28th Aug,2025: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller and one of the world's leading jewellery retailers, proudly unveils Vyana, a striking new collection of gemstone jewellery that celebrates the unique essence of every woman. Inspired by the belief that no two gemstones and no two women are alike, Vyana is a tribute to individuality, inner strength, and self-expression.

Vyana is meticulously crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold, blending diamond-inspired brilliance with a vibrant palette of gemstones. The collection features fluid, lightweight silhouettes that are trendy, bold and effortlessly wearable, perfect for the modern Indian woman who moves with ease between roles, traditions, and trends. Each piece is a reflection of her multifaceted spirit: graceful, powerful, and unapologetically authentic. A tribute to the energy within, Vyana celebrates the woman who honours tradition while shining in her own unique way.

In addition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds showcases a range of traditional jewellery collection featuring exquisite gemstones and uncut diamonds, alongside the elegant Vyana collection at the Gemstone Jewellery Festival. As part of the festival, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on making charges for all gemstone and uncut diamond jewellery. This special offer is valid until September 7th, 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said,“Vyana is more than a jewellery collection. It is an ode to the many shades of a woman's spirit. Every gemstone in Vyana tells a story of strength, grace, and individuality. Just like the women who wear it, each piece radiates a brilliance that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

The launch is amplified by a compelling campaign titled 'Just Like Me', featuring Srinidhi Shetty, the brand ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, who brings the spirit of Vyana to life. Known for her poise, versatility, and confidence, Srinidhi embodies the modern Indian woman: calm like aquamarine, graceful like pink topaz, and powerful like emerald; seamlessly mirroring the distinct characteristics represented by each gemstone in the collection.

With Vyana, Malabar Gold & Diamonds reaffirms its commitment to creating jewellery that blends global aesthetics with Indian soul, empowering women to embrace their true selves with elegance and confidence.

With a global presence spanning over 400 showrooms across 13 countries, including India, the Middle East, Far East, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as one of the world's most trusted names in jewellery. Renowned for its diverse collections, uncompromising quality, and customer-first philosophy, the brand has earned the loyalty of over 15 million customers worldwide. Supported by a dedicated team of 25,000 multilingual professionals across 26 countries, Malabar continues to raise the bar in global jewellery retail.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Malabar upholds its signature Malabar Promises-a suite of customer-first benefits including transparent pricing with detailed cost breakdowns, lifetime free maintenance across all global showrooms, and 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds. Every Malabar creation is 100% HUID-compliant, ensuring authenticity and full transparency. Diamonds are certified and subjected to a rigorous 28-point quality inspection, and each purchase is safeguarded by a complimentary one-year insurance plan.

As a responsible jeweller, Malabar is committed to ethical sourcing, using only gold and diamonds procured through verified, authorised channels. The brand's integrity is reinforced by international certifications and stringent quality control, guaranteeing craftsmanship that's as conscientious as it is exquisite.

Beyond jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is deeply invested in community impact, allocating 5% of its profits to CSR initiatives focused on education, healthcare, housing, women's empowerment, environmental sustainability, and hunger eradication.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte'sLuxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 400 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.