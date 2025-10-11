Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion Reported In Several Parts IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain

MENAFN - Live Mint) Overnight torrential rain, accompanied by severe thunderstorms, resulted in widespread waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion across multiple parts of Bengaluru . Officials confirmed that Rainbow Layout, Pioneer Lake Residency, and Anekal were among the worst-affected areas.

Flooding was also reported in major residential and business zones, including Neeladri Nagar (Electronic City), Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and along the Outer Ring Road-one of the city's busiest IT corridors. In numerous locations, vehicles were observed wading through water that was reportedly knee-deep.

The severe weather caused structural damage in the city, with a huge tree being uprooted in the 3rd Block of Basaveshwaranagar on Friday night. This incident damaged at least two parked vehicles, although officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The downpour was not confined to the city limits; neighbouring districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajnagar, also experienced widespread rainfall overnight.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: "There were rains last night and our officials were alert. No major incidents have been reported. However, there are reports of waterlogging in some parts. Our officials are alert and are on the job."

Rainfall and Forecast

Data collected by the meteorological centre showed the intensity of the rain. Between 8.30 am on 10 October and 5.30 am on 11 October, the Bengaluru City Observatory registered a substantial 67.1 mm of rainfall, whilst HAL Airport recorded 20.7 mm with thundershowers. Significant figures from surrounding areas included 53 mm in Doddaballapura (Bengaluru Rural) and 19.5 mm in Chandurayanahalli (Ramanagara).

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Bengaluru, with moderate rain or thundershowers likely over the city and nearby areas. Gusty winds, expected to reach speeds of 30–40 kmph, are also anticipated. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD further advised that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Mandya districts.

Kerala: IMD issues 'orange alert' for 3 districts

The IMD on Saturday forecast heavy rains across several parts of Kerala and issued an 'orange alert' for three districts in the state for the day.

The districts placed under the 'orange alert' are Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall, typically between 11 and 20 cm.

Additionally, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts were issued a 'yellow alert', which signals "heavy rain" ranging from 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD further advised that thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are likely to affect various parts of the state.

This severe weather is being caused by a cyclonic circulation that is present over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining northern Kerala coast. Consequently, heavy rainfall and strong winds are anticipated in some parts of the state between 11 and 15 October.