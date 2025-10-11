Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Ring Road's Open Drains Damage Kashmir's Fields & Orchards

2025-10-11 08:07:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In this episode of Inkishaf Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat uncovers the troubling reality behind Srinagar's Ring Road project. Storm water drains, instead of channeling waste safely, are discharging directly into agricultural lands and apple orchards - threatening livelihoods, soil health, and the valley's fruit economy.

