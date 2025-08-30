Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri Singer Touches Actress Anjali Raghav On Camera: Social Media Roars, 'Creep Needs To Be Locked Up'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has landed in controversy again. A viral video from a stage event with actress Anjali Raghav is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident took place during the promotion of his latest song Saiya Seva Kare, featuring Anjali and Pawan. In the viral video , Anjali was addressing the audience. She was dressed in a golden saree. Pawan stood beside her.

Then, Pawan placed his hand on her waist, which made her visibly uncomfortable. Despite her apparent unease, Pawan touched her waist again and even asked her to move her hand when she resisted.

| Video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's playful fight during Ganpati visarjan

After repeated attempts, he finally said“Okay” and removed his hand.

The clip has sparked outrage online. Many are calling his behaviour inappropriate.

“He is the so-called star of Bhojpuri , Pawan Singh. He wants to become a leader-MP-public representative! Enough is Enough. Now Voices Should be Raised! People from the Bhojpuri Industry should come forward! If they truly love their Own Culture and Art!” wrote one of them.

“This is wrong. Save women,” wrote another.

Another social media user wrote,“If this is what women have to deal with in public, imagine how much worse these men would be in private. This creep needs to be locked up. She's clearly uncomfortable, but he didn't budge because he's used to getting his way with women and not facing any consequences for it.”

| Watch: Pakistani TV reporter's hilarious flood coverage goes viral

“Very disappointing gesture, just taking advantage,” came from another.

“If the same thing had been done by a fan, the girl probably wouldn't have laughed... But since this was connected to her career, she smiled and handled the situation lightly,” commented another user.

Pawan Singh has faced repeated controversies in the past. In 2019, he was booked for defaming Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. He was accused of sharing vulgar content and issuing threats.

His personal life also drew attention after his first wife, Neelam Singh, died by suicide in 2015. His second wife, Jyoti Singh, later accused him of harassment.

In August, a Varanasi court ordered police to register an FIR against the Bhojpuri actor for fraud worth ₹1.5 crore. The alleged fraud is linked to the film, Boss.

Pawan Singh's political career

In May 2024, the BJP expelled Pawan Singh for choosing to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate against the NDA's official candidate in Karakat, Bihar. The NDA fielded former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha from this seat. Before the expulsion, Union Minister R.K. Singh called Pawan's move a betrayal.

Earlier, the BJP nominated Pawan Singh from Asansol in West Bengal. However, he withdrew amid backlash over some of his controversial songs accused of insulting Bengali women.

| Video: Famous Manali restaurant swept away in flood, one wall left standing

After his withdrawal, the BJP replaced him with SS Ahluwalia, who contested against TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha. The Bollywood veteran later won by nearly 60,000 votes.

Currently, Pawan Singh is not affiliated with any political party. But, there are speculations that he may contest as an independent candidate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, likely to take place in October-November.

Meanwhile, Pawan's wife, Jyoti, has confirmed that she is in talks with multiple political parties and intends to contest.