Is It Real? 'Trump Is Dead' Trends As Simpsons' Creator Mentions 'President Vance' Amid Donald Trump Death Rumours

MENAFN - Live Mint) '“Trump is Dead” started trending online on August 30. Other variations of the trending hashtag were“Trump Died” and“Donald Trump death”.

Unverified viral clips showing ambulances near the White House also circulated. However, this is not based on fact. It started with a viral social media rumour that quickly spread through memes, parody posts and satirical references.

Trump's absence from recent public events and his known health issues have added fuel to speculation.

The chatter grew after Vice President JD Vance had commented on succession. In an interview with USA Today, Vance said that his experience over the past 200 days had prepared him for the presidential role.

“If, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” the 41-year-old said.

There is no credible evidence that Donald Trump has died. No official statement has been released. The entire trend is apparently being driven by misinformation, meme culture and speculative social media chatter.

The Simpsons has had an indirect role to play in these rumours.

At San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said there was“no end in sight” for the show. He joked that it might only end after Donald Trump's death.

“When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing,” he quipped.

In 2000, The Simpsons famously predicted Donald Trump's election as the US president . Later, in 2015, it predicted his re-election.

However, contrary to online claims, the show never predicted his death in 2025. Viral TikTok videos showing“Simpsons predictions” are AI fakes.

Is Trump sick?

Donald Trump's April health report declared him“fully fit” with good blood flow and strong physical and mental health. But, soon after, photos showed bruises on his hands and swelling around his ankles.

Doctors later diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition where damaged veins in the arms or legs fail to pump blood properly back to the heart.

This leads to swelling, pain or even wounds in severe cases. CVI is common, affecting about one in three American adults, especially older people and women.