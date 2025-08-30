No Makeup In Class: How UAE's School Uniform Rules Protect Skin, Confidence

As UAE students returned to classrooms this academic year, a stricter mandate on school uniforms and personal appearance was in place - including a ban on makeup and nail polish.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) introduced regulations for school uniforms and makeup, as many students tend to wear makeup in the morning, whether it's light or heavy, often going beyond just lip balm or a touch of blush.

Dermatologists and mental health experts stress that the decision touches on much deeper issues, ranging from skin health and acne to self-confidence, peer pressure, and body image among teenagers.

Dr Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini, Dermatologist at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, explained to Khaleej Times that the teenage years are a particularly sensitive time for the skin.

“From a dermatology perspective, daily makeup use is best delayed until around 15–16 years of age. At this stage, the skin is stronger and less reactive,” she said.

“Occasional use for events is fine at a younger age, but regular application too early may irritate delicate skin,” she added.

She explained that light products, such as tinted lip balms or eyeliner, rarely harm the skin. In contrast, heavier products like foundation, concealer, and contouring creams tend to clog pores, increase oiliness, and exacerbate acne.

Dr Asmaa Al Khatib, a Dermatologist at Quttainah Specialised Hospital, told Khaleej Times that adolescent skin is thinner, more sensitive, and more active in oil production, making it highly prone to clogged pores.

“Hormonal changes during puberty increase sebum production, so any pore blockage from cosmetics often leads to acne faster,” she explained.

She said heavy makeup can trigger acne breakouts, skin irritation, or even premature ageing if not removed properly.

“Dermatologists generally recommend waiting until the late teenage years for regular makeup use. Occasional light use for special occasions is usually safe if products are gentle and properly removed.”

Emotional and social pressures

But makeup in school is not only a dermatological concern; it is also deeply tied to social and psychological factors.

The ban on makeup in schools is more than a uniform rule; it serves as a reminder that the teenage years are a time to nurture both healthy skin and a healthy self-image.

Dr Sudhanthira Devi Ramdoss, a Psychiatrist at Aster Hospital in Qusais, said to Khaleej Times that many young girls turn to makeup to enhance their appearance, boost their confidence, or cover imperfections.

“Some see makeup as a way to feel more feminine or attractive, while others use it to express their creativity and identity,” she said.

She added that social media, peer groups, and even family influence play a major role.

“The early use of makeup can sometimes signal underlying emotional or social pressures,” she warned.“Low self-esteem or pressure to meet societal beauty standards may push girls to rely too heavily on cosmetics at a young age.”

While school rules may feel restrictive to some, they help protect skin health. At home, however, parents can allow light, age-appropriate products for special occasions, giving teenagers room to explore without overexposure.

Experts recognise that parents play a crucial role in guiding their daughters through this phase. They recommended parents:

Look for products labelled non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic

Avoid cheap, unregulated brands and teach your child the importance of removing makeup every night with a gentle cleanser.

Look for lighter alternatives - such as tinted moisturisers with SPF, mineral powders, or dermatologist-tested lip balms - are safer choices.

Teach your children that makeup is just a tool for self-expression, not a measure of beauty or self-worth.

Encourage them to value their natural appearance and to see makeup as optional, not essential.

School uniform guidelines

The MoE has established guidelines for school uniforms and student appearance, emphasising their role in promoting national and educational values. Continuous monitoring will ensure compliance with these guidelines.

Students must wear the approved school uniforms, keeping them neat, tidy, and clean.

-p

Flat black shoes or black sneakers with white socks are required. Sneakers are allowed only on sports class days or for extracurricular activities.

-p

Hairstyles must conform to local standards and be of natural color.

-p

Female students in the third cycle must wear a black shayla with their uniforms.

-p

White clothing under Emirati kanduras is required, along with formal or sports shoes; an optional head scarf may also be worn.

-p

Students must wear sports uniforms during designated sports classes. Nail polish and makeup are not allowed.