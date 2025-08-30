'Financial Abundance Isn't About Luck But About Adaptability': Indian Expat In UAE

Sarmistha Mitra, 53, is a pillar of the UAE's growing wellness community. The CEO of The Wellbeing Sanctuary and a holistic psychologist, the Indian expatriate has lived in Dubai for 16 years. She sees money as a means of self-expression and attributes the relationship she has formed with money to hard work and self-mastery.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

“Dear Money, I understand that you are a form of self-expression. You are not just a currency but a mirror of my inner world, my confidence, and my ability to trust in abundance. You're an extension of my purpose. I invite you into my life with gratitude, knowing that when used with intention, you magnify the impact I can create in this world.”

How would you describe your relationship to money?

It has evolved over the years. There was a time when I viewed money with detachment, as something secondary to my purpose. I unknowingly resisted financial abundance, believing that knowledge and wisdom are greater than money. But now, I see money as a means to amplify my values and expand my vision without limits.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Through my journey of self-mastery and subconscious re-calibration, I recognised the internal disconnect. My new relationship with money was formed through the expansion of awareness, re-framing old dysfunctional beliefs, and deep subconscious reprogramming. Money is now a partner in creation.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mother was cautious with money, always saving and ensuring there was enough for tomorrow. While that instilled financial discipline in me, it also created a belief that money must always be guarded, as if it's finite. This made me conservative at times, hesitant to take financial risks even when they were necessary for growth.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

I don't consider money a taboo topic. I believe that financial empowerment starts with awareness, and discussing money openly allows us to break generational patterns of lack or fear. While I consult financial experts when needed, I also reflect deeply on how my financial choices align with my values.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

No book or person could have taught me what experience has. From personal challenges to observing how energy flows through financial decisions, I've learned that money responds to clarity, confidence and aligned action.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

There was a time when we didn't know how we'd manage our expenses six months down the line. I felt the weight of uncertainty because my husband was the sole provider for the family. His trust in abundance and his calm acceptance of financial uncertainty deeply moved me. When stable, he extended his generosity to anyone in the family who needed financial support. His unshakable faith in flow-that money is something that moves through us-helped me reframe my beliefs about financial security.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

This country is built on ambition, resilience, and the courage to create. It has expanded my perception of wealth, showing me that financial abundance isn't about luck but about adaptability and knowing how to receive.

What do you value spending money on?

I value spending money on experiences, knowledge, and personal growth. Anything that expands my consciousness, deepens my understanding, or allows me to contribute more meaningfully is worth investing in.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

My financial planning is structured yet fluid. I prioritise saving and investing for security and growth, reinvesting in my vision to expand The Wellbeing Sanctuary, allowing for unexpected opportunities-because life flows best when we don't resist it.

How much do you save each month?

I save intentionally but not with a fixed percentage. Some months, I invest more in growth, while others, I focus on building reserves, ensuring security and expansion.