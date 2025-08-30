AI Or Human Agents? UAE Industry Execs Say Customers Should Choose

Customers should know the logic behind recommendations given by artificial intelligence (AI), according to industry executives.

“AI is evolving so rapidly, the negotiations and the guardrails are still catching up, and that's why it is the responsibility of each company to be transparent with the customers," said Ankesh Agarwal, a certified customer experience professional and senior customer service leader.

"I have always felt that we should give control to the customers, so they should be able to turn on and off the preferences. They should know when they're speaking with an AI versus a human. They should be able to get to a human if they want to. And they should be able to know if AI is giving some kind of a recommendation, what's the logic behind that,” he added.

“Don't drown customers in jargon and make it very user-friendly in simple words. These things will help in creating that transparency, and it will also infuse trust and confidence in customers when they are interacting with AI versus humans,” he said during a panel discussion at the CX Evolve 2025 UAE Edition conference.

Organised by the UAE's first English-language newspaper, Khaleej Times, the conference attracted a large turnout of professionals from both the public and private sectors to discuss and explore the evolving landscape of customer experience.

The conference also marked the unveiling of the UAE's Top CX Influential Leaders list, celebrating pioneers and market leaders in the field. The conference was organised under the title of 'CX for growth: Turning experience into revenue'.

Saoud Zainal, customer experience and marketing director, Distinguished Real Estate; Mark Hirstle, customer experience strategy and insight leader; and Sayed Habib, director, Danube Home; also spoke during the panel discussion titled 'Insight exchange: AI without the hype - what's really working?'

Harshit Desai, digital and design leader and growth advisor, and angel investor, moderated the panel discussion.

Agarwal pointed out that companies should allow customers to go back to humans when interacting with AI.“Give them control, and people will be happy.”

He suggested that every company should preempt the customer's needs and wants.“Be proactive and reactive; use predictive AI to support you in doing that.”

Saoud Zainal also suggested that firms keep it simple when implementing new solutions and don't jump into anything called AI.

“Not everything is required to be AI. I try to use it as much as I can and things that could work and be helpful,” he added.

However, healthcare industry executives suggested that it might be too early to use AI in every segment of the sector, unlike other industries where AI use is more widespread and common.