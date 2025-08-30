Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Sends Personal Messages To 40 High School Toppers

Dubai's high school students who achieved exceptional academic results this year received a personal congratulatory message from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

A total of 40 Emirati and resident students from Dubai's public and private schools were recognised under the Dubai Top Achievers Recognition and Support Programme . The students emerged as top scorers from schools offering the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum, in addition to the US, UK and the International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula.

In his messages, Sheikh Hamdan commended their achievements and expressed his pride in their success, which he described as a source of pride for Dubai. He encouraged them to continue excelling in their classrooms and beyond and contributing to shaping a brighter future for the emirate.

He also congratulated the students' parents, highlighting that their children's accomplishments are the result of both their own dedication and their families' support, and reflect a promising model for Dubai's future.

The Dubai Top Achievers Recognition and Support Programme reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that investing in people is the very basis of sustainable development.

The programme aims to honour and reward exceptional Emirati and resident students in Dubai, encourage outstanding academic performance, and provide timely support for young talents and promising individuals. It also offers educational and developmental opportunities at prestigious higher education institutions for national talents.

It equips students with specialised leadership and entrepreneurial skills, enhancing their competitiveness and enabling them to contribute effectively to Dubai's development model. As part of benefits extended under the programme, local and international scholarships are provided to high-achieving Emirati students .

A financial reward is granted to each outstanding student, including generous discounts to be offered to resident students enrolled at international higher education institutions in Dubai. In addition, there is priority access to the Golden Visa for exceptional students and their families in accordance with the relevant guidelines.