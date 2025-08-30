UAE Helps Global Forces Seize 822 Tonnes Of Drugs Worth $2.9 Billion

With the participation of the United Arab Emirates, the International Security Alliance (ISA) successfully carried out a joint counter-narcotics operation targeting transnational criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, with an estimated value of $2.9 billion (approximately Dh10.64 billion). The operation was conducted in cooperation with 25 countries worldwide and several international policing organisations.

The operation, carried out by air, sea, and land, was the Alliance's second of its kind. It resulted in the seizure of more than 822 tonnes of drugs and the arrest of 12,564 suspects across the globe.

The two-month effort included participation from ISA member states such as the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Spain, Morocco, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Italy.

It also involved Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, and Peru through the Police Community of the Americas (Ameripol); Croatia and Belgium through the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol); and the Maldives, Jordan, and Nepal.

This intensive cooperation helped gather intelligence on emerging criminal networks, exchange expertise on smuggling methods, unify the efforts of the Alliance and its partners, and build bilateral relations between specialists. It strengthened field coordination, raised joint readiness levels, and developed proactive mechanisms to address and control illicit cross-border drug flows.

The International Security Alliance (ISA) was established in 2017 by France and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen cooperation and build partnerships among member states in addressing shared security challenges.

The Alliance focuses on global issues, particularly combating transnational organized crime, by combining high-level strategic cooperation with field-level operations to achieve the best results in tackling criminal activities.

In addition to its core objectives, the Alliance also reinforces the UAE's role and position as an active force in shaping the international security agenda and expanding its influence through strategic partnerships at both regional and global levels.